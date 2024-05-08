In the wake of frequent road accidents involving dumper trucks in West Garo Hills, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on May 8, has directed the district administration to launch an awareness campaign on road safety.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma stated, "With frequent accidents taking place in West Garo Hills district, especially with the regular movement of dumpers, because of the ongoing construction works, I have asked the DC West Garo Hills to conduct an awareness campaign on road safety with different stakeholders."

The Chief Minister's call for action comes after a string of grave incidents, including a recent one where two women were critically injured after being hit by a dumper truck near ICFAI University in Ballonggre, Tura. One of the victims, a student, lost her lower limb in the accident.

The outrage over the spate of dumper-related accidents spilled onto the streets of Tura on April 29, with local organisations staging a sit-in protest outside the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner's office. The protest followed unheeded complaints about the reckless driving of these heavy vehicles.

Responding swiftly, the Deputy Commissioner issued an order imposing restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles carrying goods exceeding 9 MT within the Tura Municipal Area. Trucks carrying lighter loads are permitted to ply through the town only between 9 pm and 6 am, with exemptions for government vehicles, tow trucks, public transport, and essential services.

While the restrictions brought some relief, the Chief Minister's call for a dedicated road safety campaign underlines the urgency to address the issue holistically, involving all stakeholders.