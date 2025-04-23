Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma participated in the inaugural meeting of the high-level task force on the North East Economic Corridor (NEEC), aimed at charting a collaborative path for regional economic development.

The Northeast region, with its collective strengths and strategic location near South East Asia, holds immense potential to contribute to national growth.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Sangma lauded the Northeast as a "unified region" whose "proximity to South East Asia positions it well for development".

Discussions during the meeting emphasised the importance of leveraging individual state capabilities through unified efforts and strategic partnerships.

The meeting concluded with valuable insights and a strong sense of shared commitment among stakeholders to accelerate the region’s progress and connectivity.

"The meeting concluded with valuable insights and a shared commitment to regional advancement," he concluded.