Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has emphasized the shared responsibility of Meghalaya and Assam in addressing the alarming air pollution levels in Byrnihat, which has been ranked as India’s most polluted town in 2024.

Byrnihat, situated on the Meghalaya-Assam border, lies between industrial zones of both states. Speaking in the Assembly, Sangma stated that he would formally communicate with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to initiate joint efforts to curb pollution in the region.

His remarks came in response to a Call Attention Motion moved by Jirang MLA Sosthenes Sohtun, who cited Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data revealing that Byrnihat continues to suffer from "very poor" air quality for the second consecutive year.

The Meghalaya government has already begun enforcing strict measures to combat pollution. Sangma informed the Assembly that he has directed the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) to conduct surprise inspections of industrial units.

Seven industrial units have been shut down for violating pollution norms.

Surprise checks will continue, and strict action will be taken against any industries flouting environmental regulations.

Meghalaya will address polluting units within its jurisdiction first before urging Assam to take similar action.

Sangma stressed that both states must coordinate efforts through their respective pollution control boards. The Meghalaya government has already initiated steps to collaborate with Assam in tackling this environmental crisis.

Additionally, the Chief Minister urged local communities to actively participate in efforts to reduce pollution and promote sustainable practices.

In 2023, Byrnihat was declared the most polluted urban area in India by the CPCB, surpassing even Delhi and other major cities, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 302, categorizing it as "very poor". The situation remained unchanged in 2024, underscoring the urgent need for strong intervention and cross-state cooperation.