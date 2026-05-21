Meghalaya CM calls for outcome-oriented policing, greater focus on intelligence and public safety

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 21 stressed the need for outcome-oriented, technology-driven policing and highlighted the importance of intelligence gathering, law and order management and public safety.

Addressing a meeting of senior Meghalaya Police officials in Tura, Sangma said the true measure of policing lies not merely in recruitment numbers or infrastructure expansion but in tangible improvements in public safety and crime reduction.

“Recruiting 3,900 personnel is not an achievement in itself. The real achievement is whether crime has reduced, lives have been saved and public safety has improved,” the Chief Minister said.

Sangma noted that the regular conduct of the SSP, SD Conference marked an important institutional development and appreciated the police leadership for ensuring such meetings are held consistently.

He said the platform should enable officers to openly discuss concerns and operational challenges to help identify solutions and strengthen policing mechanisms.

The Chief Minister also underlined the need for continued training in law and order management, behavioural sciences, intelligence gathering and adoption of technology in policing.

He suggested future conferences should include dedicated sessions on intelligence and best policing practices and recommended exposure visits for officers to cities such as Mumbai and Delhi to gain insights into advanced policing systems.

The conference reviewed implementation of recommendations from previous DGPs/IGPs conferences and discussed issues related to policing reforms, cybercrime response mechanisms, recruitment, infrastructure development and modernisation initiatives.

Officials also held discussions on strengthening institutional capacity, improving coordination systems and enhancing service delivery through greater use of technology.

Sangma further instructed senior officials to review pending matters requiring decisions and urged improved coordination between the Home Department and police leadership for timely action.