Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma recently called on Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, holding comprehensive discussions on various projects in the state.

CM Sangma met with Gadkari to review and expedite various National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) projects, along with other National Highways projects of the Ministry in Meghalaya.

During the meeting, the Meghalaya chief minsiter extended gratitude to Gadkari for his support to the infrastructure growth in the state.

Earlier, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, on January 18, chaired a high-level meeting aimed at assessing the progress of crucial road infrastructure projects worth Rs 5000 crore, under the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

Furthermore, the Deputy CM emphasised that efforts are underway to resolve land disputes at the earliest. He directed relevant departments to accelerate their efforts in order to resolve the issues.