Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced significant progress on the Captain Williamson Sangma State University during a high-level review meeting on Wednesday, as preparations continue for the institution's inaugural academic session.

"Chaired a meeting to review key developments concerning Capt Williamson Sangma State University. Assessed the progress of infrastructure and other essential requirements to ensure the University's smooth and timely functioning from the upcoming academic session," Sangma stated on social media.

The announcement follows Education Minister Rakkam Sangma's revelation on May 6 that 22 of Meghalaya's approximately 70 colleges have already committed to affiliate with the new university. According to the Education Minister, administrative procedures to formalise these affiliations are currently underway.

The establishment of the new state university represents a significant development for higher education in Meghalaya, where many students traditionally pursue studies outside the state.

The Education Minister also highlighted recent improvements in academic performance across the state, crediting collaborative efforts between students, teachers, and parents. He noted that government initiatives to support underperforming schools through direct engagement have contributed to these positive outcomes.