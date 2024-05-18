Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on May 18, clarified that the retaining wall that collapsed on May 17 is not associated with the newly constructed Assembly Building at Mawdiangdiang but is part of a separate project.

CM Sangma said, "After preliminary investigation and meeting with Public Works Department (PWD) officials, I found this retaining wall has nothing to do with the new assembly building. It is a completely different project, far away from the assembly building. It is almost impossible to reach that site"

Providing further details, the Chief Minister explained that the project is being overseen by the Assembly Secretariat and not the State Government. "This retaining wall was made a couple of years ago. Landslides that have taken place may have caused this wall to fall. This will in no way obstruct the construction of the assembly building," he said.

It may be mentioned that the collapse of a retaining wall at Mawdiangdiang on Friday had initially raised concerns about the potential impact on the ongoing construction of the new Assembly building. However, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has clarified that the collapsed wall is not associated with the new Assembly Building project but is part of a separate structure.