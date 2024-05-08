Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 8 informed that the projects undertaken by the ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. are being implemented by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

He slammed reports suggesting that the selection was done by the state government, informing that it was the central government agency which made the decision.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Meghalaya CM wrote, “This project is being implemented by NHIDCL, Ministry of Road transport and highways. The selection of contractor was done by Central Government agency and not by State Government.”

Sangma also shared a glimpse of a news report published by a local newspaper which cited that Meghalaya BJP vice president and Tura MDC, Bernard Marak had questioned the NPP-led MDA government’s silence on a blacklisted company – ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd – being awarded projects in Garo Hills.

With respect to the same, the chief minister informed that the state government had no role to play as the selection was undertaken by the Centre.