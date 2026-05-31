Meghalaya CM condemns alleged assault of minor in Nagaland, seeks action under POCSO

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has condemned the alleged sexual assault and physical abuse of a 14-year-old girl from the Chang community in Nagaland, asserting that "crimes against children are unacceptable and must be dealt with firmly".

Reacting to the case in a post on X, Sangma said no child should have to endure such trauma and stressed that those responsible "must face the law". He urged authorities to ensure a "swift, fair investigation" and pursue justice under all relevant laws, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"My thoughts are with the victim and her family," Sangma said, adding that society must stand united against violence and abuse against children and work towards creating a safer environment for every child.

The chief minister's statement comes amid mounting outrage over the alleged sexual assault and physical abuse of a minor girl in Dimapur. The case has drawn widespread attention across Nagaland and the Northeast, with civil society groups and student organisations demanding strict action against the accused and justice for the survivor.

Police are continuing their investigation and have initiated legal proceedings in connection with the case. Authorities have said the matter is being handled in accordance with the law, with the welfare and rights of the minor being prioritised.

A major development in the case came on May 29, when the principal accused was taken into police custody after a district court in Dimapur rejected and revoked his anticipatory bail application.

Condemning the incident, the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) described the alleged assault as a "heinous, barbaric and inhumane" act that has no place in a civilised society. Expressing solidarity with the victim and her family, the federation called for a "fair, prompt and impartial investigation" and insisted that "justice must be delivered without delay".

The Angami Students’ Union (ASU) also denounced the incident, terming it an "egregious" crime that is "utterly incompatible with a civilised society". The union said such acts represented a "toxic culture" with no place in Nagaland and urged authorities to expedite legal proceedings to ensure the perpetrator receives the highest punishment prescribed by law.

As the investigation progresses, demands continue to grow for a transparent probe, strict enforcement of the POCSO Act and stronger measures to protect children from sexual violence and abuse.