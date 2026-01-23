Meghalaya CM condemns assault on Christian pastor in Odisha; nine arrested

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has strongly condemned an alleged assault on a Christian pastor in Odisha, calling it "a grave violation of the constitutional rights guaranteed to every citizen of India," as police detained nine individuals in connection with the incident.

"The recent attack on Pastor Bipin Bihari Naik in Odisha, forcing him to eat cow dung and chant religious slogan is a grave violation of the constitutional rights guaranteed to every citizen of India. The repeated attacks on Christians taint the diverse culture and religious fabric of our nation. Strongly condemn this incident and urge the concerned authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take swift, decisive action against those responsible," the chief minister stated on social media.

Odisha police detained the nine individuals on January 21 following the alleged assault on pastor Bipin Bihari Naik in Dhenkanal district's Parjang village. The incident occurred during the first week of January, but an investigation was launched only after the victim's wife filed a complaint directly with the Dhenkanal Superintendent of Police, citing inaction at the local police station.

According to reports, the accused allegedly paraded the pastor through public areas after garlanding him with slippers before handing him over to Parjang police. Family members claimed local officers neglected their complaint for a week. Some local residents had accused the pastor of involvement in religious conversions.

Bhatka Charan Das, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, described the attack as "a shameful assault on our Constitution and freedom of religion." He added that the "delay in registering FIR and investigation reflects Bharatiya Janata Party Government's silence and patronage of hate. Such attacks poison India's plural fabric."

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India issued a strongly-worded statement describing the assault as a grave violation of human dignity and religious freedom. The organisation expressed deep anguish over the violence allegedly inflicted on the pastor on 4 January.

"Forcing a person to eat cow dung is a heinous act of violence and humiliation, striking at the core of an individual's dignity and faith," the CBCI stated, calling the incident deeply disturbing and unacceptable in a democratic and pluralistic society.

The bishops' conference demanded immediate action against those responsible and urged authorities to ensure justice for the victim. Fr Robinson Rodrigues, CBCI spokesperson, emphasised that attacks based on religious identity undermine constitutional values of equality and freedom of conscience.

The CBCI appealed to civil authorities to guarantee the safety and protection of all citizens regardless of religious beliefs, whilst urging citizens to reject violence and work actively for peace and harmony.