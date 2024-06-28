Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on June 28, strongly condemned the recent brutal assault on a woman in West Garo Hills District. Sangma assured that stern action would be taken against those responsible for the attack.

Sangma emphasised the government's zero-tolerance stance on such incidents, and stressed the importance of following legal processes to address grievances instead of resorting to vigilantism.

The Chief Minister criticised the perpetrators' actions, stating that what they did was wrong and that one cannot take the entire issue into their own hands and think they can simply go ahead and take the law into their own hands to try to teach somebody a lesson.

Sangma stated that the manner in which the assault occurred was "very incorrect" and reiterated his commitment to ensuring justice. "We will take strict actions against those people who are involved," he affirmed.

Five men have so far been arrested in the public flogging of a 37-year-old woman over alleged extra-marital affair in Lower Teksagre village, West Garo Hills, have so far been arrested by police. The incident, which occurred on June 25, came to light when a video of the assault went viral on social media.