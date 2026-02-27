Meghalaya CM condemns Sunil Deodhar’s remarks, says law will take its course

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday, February 26, condemned the alleged derogatory remarks made by senior BJP leader Sunil Deodhar and said the state government is taking appropriate steps to address the issue.

The controversy erupted after Deodhar’s alleged comments, perceived as mocking Christians and Jesus Christ, triggered widespread protests across Meghalaya. The remarks drew sharp reactions from various sections of society, prompting the BJP’s state unit to seek an apology. Deodhar later expressed regret over the incident.

“We are aware about it, and steps are being taken. The law will take its own course,” Sangma told reporters, while urging people to maintain peace and restraint.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of communal harmony in the state and assured that the government would handle the matter in accordance with the law.