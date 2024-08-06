Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has strongly denounced the destruction of U Tirot Sing Syiem's statue at the Indian Cultural Centre in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The revered freedom fighter from the Khasi Hills region saw his memorial desecrated amidst recent unrest in the country.

In a tweet, CM Sangma stated: "I strongly condemn the vandalisation of the bust of U Tirot Sing Syiem, the braveheart of Khasi Hills and freedom fighter of Meghalaya at the Indian Cultural Centre in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Urge local authorities to take creative measures to avoid further escalation."

The statue, unveiled just six months ago on February 16, was funded by the Indian government to honour Syiem's contributions to the independence movement. As a respected leader from Hima Nongkhlaw, Syiem had been imprisoned in Dhaka during colonial rule.

Reports indicate that severe civil unrest in Bangladesh led to significant damage at the cultural centre, including the complete destruction of the recently erected statue. The incident has raised concerns about the preservation of cultural symbols and historical figures in the region.