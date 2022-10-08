Tiklu Jyrwa, a Shillong mountaineer who went missing after an avalanche struck them in Uttarakhand, has passed away. He was one of a group of mountaineers who went missing on October 4, 2022.

Taking to his Twitter handle Meghalaya's chief minister wrote, "Extremely sad to share that Mr Tiklu Jyrwa, the mountaineer from Shillong who along with a team of mountaineers went missing after an avalanche hit them in Uttarakhand has passed away."

Further, the Meghalaya government has assured full support to Tiklu Jyrwa's family to facilitate the transportation of his mortal remains to Shillong.

Along with a group of 41 mountaineers, a climber from Meghalaya named Tiklu Jyrwa was reported missing following Tuesday’s avalanche in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.

While returning from Mount Draupadi Ka Danda II, Jyrwa, a member of the Meghalaya Sport Climbing & Mountaineering Association (MeSCMA), was identified as one of the trainee mountaineers and instructors from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering who were reported “lost” in the avalanche.

The National Institute of Climbing and Allied Sports (NIMAS) in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh, invited Jyrwa to take part in basic mountaineering training earlier this year.