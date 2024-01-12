In anticipation of the President Droupadi Murmu ji's first visit to Tura for the Meghalaya Games 2024, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma leads site inspection at P A Sangma Stadium in Tura.

Earlier in the day, Governor Phagu Chauhan virtually inaugurated the long-awaited Raj Bhavan in Tura. The inauguration was attended by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Speaker Thomas A Sangma, MP Agatha K Sangma, Chief Secretary Shri D. P Wahlang, Commissioner of Division Dr Vijay Kumar D, and Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani.

The Raj Bhavan, located in the Danakgre area of Tura, spans 28.45 acres and was built at a cost of Rs 24.1 crores. The completion of this project reflects the government's commitment to administrative decentralization beyond the capital region, as stated in a Press Communique.

Governor Phagu Chauhan expressed his delight at the beautiful complex, calling it a milestone towards enhancing governance in the Garo Hills region. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma remarked, "The Raj Bhavan stands as a symbol of architectural excellence and civic pride, representing the heart of the city’s promising future."

Originally conceptualized in 2009 at a cost of Rs. 5.48 crores, the project underwent revisions, including a redesign to an earthquake-resistant RCC structure and the addition of a spacious banquet hall. The Chief Minister revived the project in 2021, issuing two new works orders with a total cost of Rs.18.67 crores. Despite delays and unforeseen circumstances, constant monitoring led to the completion of the project in just three years.

The Raj Bhavan is poised to become a focal point for official events and ceremonies in the region, symbolizing a new era for the Garo Hills.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also emphasized the government's commitment to strengthening administrative infrastructure across the state. Plans include moving the Secretariat and government offices to the New Shillong City at Mawdiangdiang, where an iconic Secretariat Building and residential complexes will be built.

In Tura, an Integrated Administrative Complex is being conceptualized, while a similar project in Jowai has already been initiated at a cost of Rs 19.83 crores. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to improve DC and Block establishments in all districts and blocks.