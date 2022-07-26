Informing about the arrest of BJP Vice President of Meghalaya Bernard Marak in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma confirmed that a team of police from the state has been sent to bring the Tura MDC.

After days of the raid, MDC Bernand has been absconding from the state to avoid arrest by the Police.

Meghalaya Police on Tuesday issued a lookout notice to all police stations of the states and union territories to trace and arrest the absconding Tura BJP MDC Bernard N Marak accused for running a brothel in his farmhouse.

Speaking to reporters, CM said that the solid evidence found has reflected that there are some fishy activities going on in the RB farmhouse owned by the MDC.

The CM said this has nothing to do with politics, “this has nothing to do with any kind of Candidature or individual contesting against anybody…this is purely on the basis of what was going wrong inside, purely on the basis of evidence, statements given by the people and on the complaints”.

The CM said some are trying to politicise the issue, “they may trying to divert the entire issue and trying to politicise the matter, but let me assure that the evidence that has been collected are very strong”.

"These kind of things cannot just go on like that, these activities will affect the youths and one has to realise that and be responsible of whatever position you are," added CM Sangma.

For the unversed, the Meghalaya police raided Bernard Marak’s farmhouse last Friday based on the sexual assault case and made 69 arrests along with the recovery of illegal alcohol, contraceptives and bundles of unused condoms.

Apart from the 69 arrested, six minors who were kept locked inside the farmhouse were also rescued safely.

On Saturday, West Garo Hills (WGH) Police continued their search at Marak’s farmhouse in Edenbari, on the outskirts of Tura. The farmhouse is a three-story home with roughly 30 rooms, according to the police.

Based on the findings of the police, the investigating team found the entire farmhouse as a brothel run by Bernard and his accomplices.

In accordance with the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act of 1956, a complaint has been filed against Bernard, and the police have taken custody of all the arrested people who have been detained and sent them to court.