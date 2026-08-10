Meghalaya CM congratulates Dakahi Kyndait for winning World Championship 100K Ladakh Trail to Heaven

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated ultramarathoner Dakahi Kyndait for securing first place in the women's category at the World Championship 100K Ladakh Trail to Heaven 2026.

In a post on X, Sangma praised Kyndait's achievement and described her as a seasoned marathoner who has consistently performed strongly and won several competitions over the years.

The Chief Minister also expressed happiness at having supported her sporting journey and wished her continued success in future competitions.

Kyndait's victory at the challenging 100-km Ladakh trail event adds another major achievement to her endurance-running career and brings recognition to Meghalaya's growing sporting talent.