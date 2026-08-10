Meghalaya CM congratulates Dakahi Kyndait for winning World Championship 100K Ladakh Trail to Heaven
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated Dakahi Kyndait after her women's category win at the World Championship 100K Ladakh Trail to Heaven 2026. The result adds another major milestone to her endurance career and spotlights Meghalaya's rising sporting talent.
- Sangma praised Kyndait as a seasoned runner with repeated competitive success
- He said supporting her sporting journey had been a matter of pride
- The Chief Minister wished her continued success in upcoming endurance events
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated ultramarathoner Dakahi Kyndait for securing first place in the women's category at the World Championship 100K Ladakh Trail to Heaven 2026.
In a post on X, Sangma praised Kyndait's achievement and described her as a seasoned marathoner who has consistently performed strongly and won several competitions over the years.
The Chief Minister also expressed happiness at having supported her sporting journey and wished her continued success in future competitions.
Kyndait's victory at the challenging 100-km Ladakh trail event adds another major achievement to her endurance-running career and brings recognition to Meghalaya's growing sporting talent.
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