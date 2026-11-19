Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on November 19 congratulated Idashisha Nongrang on her retirement as Director General of Police (DGP), Meghalaya Police, after 30 years of dedicated service to the police force and the state.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister praised Nongrang for her commitment, courage and distinguished service, describing her journey as an inspiration to her colleagues, young police officers and aspiring women who wish to join the force and serve the people.

Nongrang, Meghalaya's first indigenous woman DGP, retired on November 19 after completing three decades of service.

Sangma expressed gratitude for her invaluable contribution to the state and wished her a happy, fulfilling and well-deserved retirement.