Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma celebrated a landmark achievement as George Jacob Koovakad became the latest Indian priest elevated to cardinal by Pope Francis, marking a significant milestone for the Catholic Church in India.

Koovakad's appointment adds depth to India's ecclesiastical representation at the Vatican, bringing the total number of Indian cardinals to six. The 51-year-old diplomat-priest has been recognised for his distinguished service in the Vatican Secretariat of State.

"Heartfelt congratulations to His Eminence George Jacob Koovakad on being created as Cardinal by the Holy Father, Pope Francis," Sangma tweeted. "This significant honour is a testament to his unwavering faith, exemplary service, and dedication to the Church."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his congratulations, describing the appointment as a "moment of great joy and pride" for India.

Koovakad's journey to cardinalship is remarkable. Born in Thiruvananthapuram in 1973, he was ordained in 2004 and has since served in diplomatic missions across multiple countries, including Algeria, South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica, and Venezuela.

His Vatican role has been pivotal, particularly in organising complex papal trips to regions including Canada, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, and a four-nation tour of Asia and Oceania.

A personal touch that underscores Koovakad's connection with Pope Francis emerged through an intimate moment involving his 95-year-old grandmother. The Pope personally video-called her when she fell ill, speaking in Italian while Koovakad translated to Malayalam, demonstrating a profound personal connection.

With this elevation, Koovakad becomes eligible to participate in the papal conclave, a significant responsibility in the Catholic Church's governance.

"This is God's will, which I never expected," Koovakad reflected on his unexpected journey, highlighting his humble approach to this prestigious appointment.