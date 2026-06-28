Meghalaya CM congratulates Jasleen Royal as 'Inaam' enters India's Top 15

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has congratulated singer-composer Jasleen Royal after her song "Inaam" secured a place among India's Top 15 songs, calling it a remarkable milestone for women in music.

In a post on X, Sangma noted that Jasleen Royal is the only solo female composer-singer with three songs in India's Top 150. He said the success of Inaam, which was launched at the Cherry Blossom Festival in Meghalaya, reflects the state's growing stature as a global destination for music and tourism.

The Chief Minister also praised the song's music video for showcasing the grandeur of the Cherry Blossom Festival and highlighting Meghalaya's scenic beauty.

Jasleen Royal has been a regular performer at the Meghalaya Cherry Blossom Festival, taking the stage in both 2024 and 2025. She also gained international recognition after opening for Coldplay during the band's Music of the Spheres World Tour concerts in India, further cementing her place among the country's leading independent artists.