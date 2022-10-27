Meghalaya government will endeavour to increase cash rewards, incentives, and assistance for athletes that bring honour to the state in national and international sporting competitions.

Meghalaya Chief Minister assured people during a ceremony at the State Convention Centre to honour the medal winners and sportsmen who represented India at the recent World Arm Wrestling Championship and World Para-Arm Wrestling in Turkey.

On the occasion, athletes who represented India at the Pro-Am Universe Championship in Thailand and the WFF Pro-Am Asia Pacific in Vietnam were also honoured.

On October 26, the MDA Government presented financial incentives totalling Rs 12.50 lakh to 11 athletes. Margaret Pathaw, the world arm wrestling champion, received a check for Rs 5 lakh.

Sangma stated that once the State Youth Policy, 2019, was enacted, the government upped the monetary incentive for gold medal winners from Rs 7,500 to Rs 2.5 lakh.

"Our goal was to enhance financial incentives to meritorious athletes who win in national and international competitions." "However, we do have financial constraints," he explained.

He also praised the arm wrestlers and bodybuilders who represented Meghalaya by winning gold at international events and stated that the government's goal has always been to recognize athletes' efforts.