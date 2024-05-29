The Ministry of Education, Government of India informed that Meghalaya and Nagaland will be exempted from the 2024 Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

Taking to the microblogging site X, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma wrote, “Happy to inform our students that admissions to affiliated colleges to Central University’s in Meghalaya have been exempted from CUET for this academic year. I thank @dpradhanbjp ji for his continuous support and understanding.”

The Under Secretary, Government of India, Ministry of Education Gopal Kumar informed that the UGC allowed affiliated colleges of central universities in the Meghalaya and Nagaland i.e., NEHU and Nagaland University as per the prevailing practice, exemption from CLET for the academic year 2024-25 only.

The letter read, “With reference to your letter no.F.No.65-4-2020-CU II dated 24.05.2024 on the above subject I am directed to inform you that the UGC had already considered the request received from State Govt of Nagaland, through NIA and allowed affiliated Colleges in the State to take admission as per prevailing practice by giving exemption from CUET for the academic year 2024-25. This was conveyed vide letter of even no. dated April 26. 2024.”

“On the basis of the above referred letter, UGC has considered the decision taken by the Ministry and agreed to allow admissions in the affiliated colleges of Central Universities in the State of Meghalaya and Nagaland i.e., NEHU and Nagaland University as per the prevailing practice by giving exemption from CLET for the academic year 2024-25 only,” it further read.

Following the directive, the Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO), expressed appreciation towards the state government for their efforts in securing the exemption of Meghalaya from the CUET examinations for the year 2024. The organisation said, “We would also like to congratulate you for making this possible through your kind efforts, which have proven to be beneficial to the youth of the state. They have been anxious and distressed over the recent CUET examinations, which were challenging due to the inadequate preparations by the NTA in the state. The decision to exempt the state from the CUET examinations has been a blessing to the youth eagerly awaiting such relief.”

Furthermore, the HITO requested the CM to direct the responsible departments to make adequate arrangements and preparations for the CUET examinations scheduled for 2025, in order to avoid the same challenges and confusion faced by the students during the recent CUET examinations.