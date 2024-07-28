Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed strong disapproval of a drag performance at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony that depicted the Last Supper.

"Deeply disappointed by the drag act depicting the Last Supper at the Paris Olympics. Religious sentiments must be respected. Strongly condemn such act," Sangma tweeted.

The controversial performance featured 18 drag artists, including three well-known Drag Race France queens, posing behind a long table with the Seine River and Eiffel Tower as the backdrop. A large serving tray on the table contained a scantily clad man painted in sparkling blue.

Critics, including actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, have labelled the act as "hyper-sexualized" and "blasphemous." Ranaut, recently elected to the Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket, claimed the performance mocked Christianity and included a child among the drag queens.

Billionaire Elon Musk also weighed in, calling the act "extremely disrespectful to Christians" on social media platform X.

The Olympic organisers defended the performance, describing it as an "interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus" meant to highlight "the absurdity of violence between human beings."

The Paris Olympics, which began on Friday with a nearly four-hour opening ceremony, will continue until August 11. India is represented by 117 athletes at the multi-sports event.