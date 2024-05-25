In response to public complaints and concerns raised by the MLA of Kharkutta, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma conducted an inspection of Adokgre RMSA Higher Secondary School on May 25. The inspection was prompted by allegations of substandard construction work at the school.

Following his visit, the Chief Minister instructed the Deputy Commissioner of North Garo Hills to launch an immediate enquiry and take necessary actions against the responsible contractors.

Additionally, he issued a stern warning to all contractors involved in government projects, emphasising that substandard work will not be tolerated by the government.

The directive aims to ensure accountability and maintain quality in public infrastructure projects