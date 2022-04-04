Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday laid the foundation stone for two prestigious development initiatives, Skill Park and Youth Centre and Track and Field Stadium in Tura, the district headquarters of West Garo Hills.

The Skill Park and Youth Centre are being built at an estimated cost of Rs. 24 cr, while Track and Field Stadium at a cost of Rs. 16 cr.

Both the infrastructure is dedicated to activities related to sports, entrepreneurship, development of youth in the fields of sports, athletics, art, and culture.

Laying the foundation stone for the projects, the Chief Minister said that the Government of Meghalaya has accorded thrust to build iconic structures in the State and Tura being an important town of Garo Hills, various infrastructure projects are being implemented in right earnest – town beautification project, smart town project, internal roads within Tura town, PA Sangma Integrated Sports complex, amongst others.

“For the past several years, the roads within Tura town has remained without any repairs or renovation. We as Government has taken the responsibility to ensure that Tura within the towns are repairing, renovated for the overall benefit of the citizen”, he said.

“Government is the last two years have faced challenges due to Covid-19 pandemic, but it never dithered our spirit. As a Government through synergistic effort we have ensured development and welfare activities were implemented,” he added.

He informed the gathering that the P.A. Sangma Integrated Sports Complex will have a modern football ground, which is expected to be one of the best football stadiums in the Northeast. He said that the project amounting to Rs. 128 cr on completion will also be ready to host national events like the Indian Super League matches.

“We have conceptualised a modern design and technology to come up with the construction of the football ground that will soon become the pride of Meghalaya,” he added.

During the programme, he also handed over M-Tab, and digital learning tablets to the Students of different Schools from Tura and also handed over cheques amounting to Rs. 28 lakh for 50 Producers Groups under the FOCUS programme of the Government.