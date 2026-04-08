Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma meets Kiren Rijiju over FCRA amendment concerns

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on April 8, met Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi to discuss concerns over the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

Sangma was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and a delegation from the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India.

Sharing details of the meeting, Sangma said the delegation highlighted the crucial role played by educational, healthcare, and social service institutions, particularly in remote and tribal areas, and stressed the need for safeguards to ensure uninterrupted services while maintaining transparency.

He added that the Union Minister assured wider consultations with stakeholders before finalising any amendments. Sangma also thanked Rijiju for the discussion, reiterating the state’s commitment to constructive engagement in the interest of its people.