Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated the students who emerged meritorious after the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations were announced by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE), on May 24.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Meghalaya CM also encouraged students who could not perform well. He said, “Congratulations to all the meritorious students of SSLC and HSSLC (Arts) of our State Board. May each of you excel and make your mark in life. Encourage those who did not do well to not be disheartened but to work harder next year.”

In the SSLC examinations, Anuj Chetry of Sherwood School, Tura, emerged as the topper with an impressive score of 575 marks. Following closely behind, Aleytheia Syiemlieh from St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, secured the second position with 574 marks, while Congenial Kharsahnoh from Christian Academy, Shillong, secured the third position with 571 marks.

In the HSSLC examinations, Menangmankhraw Kharkongor from St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School and Gaurav Bharali from St. Edmund's Higher Secondary School emerged as the top scorers with 468 marks, while Tanisha Das from Don Bosco College (Hr. Sec. Section), Tura, secured the second position. Salseng Marak from Don Bosco College (Hr. Sec. Section), Tura, secured the third position with 450 marks.