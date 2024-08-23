Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has tested positive for Scrub Typhus and Typhoid. He was hospitalised at Shillong Civil Hospital on August 23 following high temperature and severe illness.

While CM Sangma was earlier being treated at home, blood tests identified Scrub Typhus and Typhoid following which he was hospitalised.

Medications have been provided by the senior specialists in the Civil Hospital and his condition is being closely observed.

While CM Sangma continues to suffer from severe symptoms of this climate change disease, his vitals are within normal range. He is being treated under constant supervision.

The Meghalaya chief minister was also absent from the first day of the autumn session of the Assembly on August 23.

During the session, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had represented Chief Minister Sangma.

Further details are awaited.