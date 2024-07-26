Chief Minister Conrad Sangma addressed citizen grievances during a block-level community interaction programme in Ampati, South West Garo Hills on July 25. The event, part of the CM Connect initiative, brought together department heads and district officials to respond to public concerns.

Residents raised issues ranging from poor road conditions to irregular power supply. Sangma resolved several matters on the spot, distributing cheques to beneficiaries and promising further investigation into more complex problems.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of ongoing communication between the government and citizens, encouraging the use of the dedicated helpline number 1971 for voicing concerns. He called on government officials to show serious commitment to resolving issues.

In support of local communities, cheques totalling Rs 3.20 crore were distributed to women's groups and self-help organisations. Six individuals from different Garo Hills districts received agriculture response vehicles under the CM Elevate programme.

The event with the tagline of "We Listen, We Resolve, We Deliver" was attended by Power Minister A T Mondal and several MLAs from the region. CM Connect aims to enhance transparency and public participation in governance by facilitating direct communication between citizens and the government.