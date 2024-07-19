In an initiative to address public grievances, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma held the second edition of the “CM Connect” programme at Bhoirymbong in Ri-Bhoi district. This forum allowed residents from the block to present their concerns directly to the Chief Minister.

During the event, citizens voiced a range of issues, including problems related to roads, education, water supply, and electricity. Sangma emphasized that the government is committed to addressing these concerns and has encouraged residents to file complaints if their issues remain unresolved despite reaching out to local officers and public offices.

“We are dedicated to listening to the public and finding effective solutions to their problems,” Sangma said. “I urge all stakeholders to collaborate in this spirit, engage actively, and work towards resolving the challenges faced by our people.”