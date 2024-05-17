Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma addressed the Deputy Commissioners' and Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) Conference in Shillong on May 17, highlighting the state government's focus on data-driven governance and effective implementation of development programmes.

The conference, attended by Cabinet Minister Kyrmen Shylla, aimed to apprise the officers about various technological interventions being undertaken to advance the state's development agenda.

Dr Vijay Kumar, Commissioner and Secretary, detailed the CM-Connect and DC-Connect platforms, which are technology-driven initiatives for efficient governance.

In his address, Chief Minister Sangma urged officers at the state, district, and sub-division levels to work in coordination to ensure the seamless implementation of government schemes and programmes. He emphasised the importance of prioritising the welfare of the people in every decision, with the ultimate goal of fostering growth and development in the state.