On Tuesday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced the opening of Meghalaya Games 2022.

“I declare the Meghalaya Games 2022 open!” said CM Conrad Sangma.

CM Conrad Sangma, also praised the athletes’ excitement for the games.

“Great to see the enthusiasm of all our young sportspersons in the opening day. Despite the challenges they faced, their spirit is inspiring,” he said.

He added: “I wish all our young friends the very best.”

“The energy of our sportspersons… is contagious,” said sangma.

Earlier on Monday evening, the organisers of the Meghalaya Games 2022 were chastised on social media for “poor athlete arrangements.”

Soon after photos and videos showing “poor arrangements” for athletes competing in the Meghalaya Games 2022 went popular on social media, chief minister Conrad Sangma instructed the appropriate officials to act quickly.

“Saw the pictures of arrangements made for accommodation of our sportsperson in Shillong. Not acceptable at all. Have asked the officials to immediately take action and rectify,” he said.

Athletes and their support staff competing in the Meghalaya Games 2022 resorted to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the venues’ ‘pathetic’ state.

Pictures and videos posted by athletes and support workers competing in the Meghalaya Games 2022 quickly went viral on social media, portraying a bleak picture of the arrangements.