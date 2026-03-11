Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma appeals for peace and dialogue amid threats to burn his residence

Amid rising tensions and reports of unrest in parts of Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has issued a heartfelt appeal to citizens to maintain peace and resolve differences through dialogue rather than violence.

In a video message addressed to the people, the Chief Minister revealed that he had earlier received intelligence inputs suggesting that certain groups and individuals were moving towards his residence with alleged plans to burn down his house and attack his family members. Acting on the information, security officials advised him to relocate to a safer location as part of standard protocol.

However, Sangma said he chose not to leave his residence despite the warnings.

“I was advised to move out for safety, but I decided to remain at home. I am not afraid,” he said in the message, emphasizing his resolve to stand firm during the tense situation.

The Chief Minister also stated that he places his faith in divine protection. “My life ultimately rests in the hands of the Lord,” he said, while reiterating his commitment to serving the people of the state.

Identifying himself proudly as an A·chik (Garo), Sangma said the legacy of his late father, P. A. Sangma, continues to inspire him with courage and determination. He said the values and principles instilled by his father guide him in his efforts to work for the welfare and progress of the people.

“I deeply love my community and remain committed to serving the people with integrity, honesty and dedication,” he said.

Expressing deep concern over the recent disturbances, Sangma noted that several incidents of vandalism and destruction have been reported across different areas. According to him, government properties and religious places have been damaged, while some families have faced intrusions into their homes.

“These actions do not reflect the values and principles of our society,” the Chief Minister said, urging people to exercise restraint.

He stressed that violence and destruction would only worsen the situation and called upon citizens to adopt peaceful and democratic means to address grievances.

“The present situation can only be resolved through dialogue and constructive engagement,” Sangma said.

Appealing for unity, the Chief Minister urged citizens to respect democratic institutions and place the larger interests of the community and the state above all else.

Calling on all sections of society to work collectively towards restoring harmony, he concluded his message with an earnest appeal for peace and calm across Meghalaya.