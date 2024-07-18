Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to microblogging site X to announce proactive measures amidst the ongoing protests in Bangladesh. The state government, in collaboration with the Bangladesh High Commission and Indian High Commission, has been steadfast in ensuring the safety of Indian students, including 63 from Meghalaya, who have been safely evacuated so far.

To streamline the evacuation process, the Meghalaya government has established a dedicated team. Nodal Officer Mr. Hiwot Rymbai (+91 96157 16153) and Assistant Nodal Officer Mr. Thomas (+91 84150 60802) are leading efforts to assist returning students. A helpline number, 1800 345 3644, has been made available for further assistance.

In addition to students from India, Meghalaya has extended support to 95 students from Nepal and 7 from Bhutan, ensuring their safe return amid the clashes in Bangladesh.