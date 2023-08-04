Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on August 4 reaffirmed the government's dedication to provide support to trained nurses seeking job placements abroad. Speaking at an overseas nursing job fair in Shillong, the Chief Minister underscored the state's commitment to assist nurses in securing employment opportunities beyond the state and the country.

The nursing job fair, organized in collaboration with Navis HR Pvt Ltd, Nursedge, The Trained Nurses Association India, and Ajith Enterprise, was a joint effort by the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society and the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Meghalaya.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma highlighted the importance of skill-based, multi-disciplinary education and expressed the government's vision to extend similar opportunities across various sectors. Emphasizing the humility ingrained in the tribal society, he stressed that this approach enhances the advantages of Meghalaya's abundant human resources.

The event highlighted the government's efforts to establish a robust ecosystem for job readiness in overseas markets. Chief Minister Sangma announced that the state will explore opportunities in sectors such as music, healthcare, construction, and more, ensuring comprehensive skilling of human resources.

Appreciating the success of skill-based education, Chief Minister Sangma shared that the government's focus on this approach has significantly increased employability among the youth. "Reforming the social sectors is crucial for the government," he asserted.

The Chief Minister proudly mentioned the successful recruitment of around 500 doctors through the medical recruitment board within a span of two months.

Focusing on healthcare, he informed about the establishment of a board to procure medicine supplies in a streamlined manner and emphasized the segregation of medical professionals and administration in the healthcare department to enhance efficiency.

Highlighting the global significance of nursing, the Chief Minister revealed that India is projected to provide over 40% of skilled labor in the next two to three decades. With over 11,000 registered members in the Meghalaya nursing council, the state is steadfast in skilling its youth to meet the growing international demand.

Companies from Japan, Singapore, Germany, the Middle East, Australia, and more showcased their strengths and opportunities during the nursing job fair. The state government pledged support to all candidates selected by these companies, contributing up to Rs. 50,000 per candidate for training expenses. The remaining cost will be deducted from the candidates' salaries once they are employed.

Chief Minister Sangma encouraged the nursing community to consider overseas placements, emphasizing salary ranges from 1.3 lakh to 2 lakh rupees based on skills and experience. Additionally, he highlighted that approximately Rs. 80,000 to 1 lakh can be remitted back to Meghalaya for their families, making overseas employment a lucrative prospect for the state's youth.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that this initiative would foster a quality community of Meghalaya residents abroad, significantly contributing to the state's economy, akin to other states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat.

The Meghalaya Skill Development Society, in collaboration with the Labor Department and Health Department, is actively working to ensure the success of this initiative.

The government remains committed to empowering its youth by exploring similar opportunities in sectors like construction, hospitality, BPO, and more.

Present during the occasion, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Dr. M Ampareen Lyngdoh, emphasized the need to support the enthusiastic citizens of the state who, despite acquiring necessary training, are still without jobs. She encouraged aspiring nurses seeking employment to enhance not only their nursing skills but also learn the technologies used in different countries and familiarize themselves with the languages of their placement countries. She urged HR agencies to ensure the safety of nurses in their countries of employment. She also announced that an Overseas Nursing Job fair will be held in Tura to reach out to aspiring nurses from Garo Hills.