In a significant milestone for the Garo Hills region, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma attended the virtual inauguration ceremony of the Raj Bhavan in Tura. The building was inaugurated by Governor Phagu Chauhan on January 12.

Expressing immense joy and pride in the completion of the project, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma remarked, "This is a historic moment for the State and specifically in the history of the Garo Hills region. I thank the Hon'ble Governor for his support in making this project possible."

Highlighting the symbolic importance of the Raj Bhavan, Sangma stated, "This governor house is not just a building but a symbol of inclusiveness, showcasing that all the people in the state are one and united. It stands as a testament to the government's commitment to administrative decentralization beyond the capital region."

The Governor expressing delight at the construction of the beautiful complex, termed the project as another milestone towards enhancing governance in the Garo Hills region.

Situated in the Danakgre area of Tura town, the Raj Bhavan spans an area of 28.45 acres and was constructed at a cost of Rs. 24.1 crores. The completion of this project underscores the government's efforts towards decentralization and infrastructural development.

Originally conceptualized in 2009 as an "Assam type" building with an initial cost of Rs. 5.48 crores, the project underwent redesigning to an earthquake-resistant RCC structure. Unforeseen circumstances in 2016 led to cost revisions and delays. Revived in 2021 under the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, the project was expanded with two new work orders amounting to Rs. 10.98 crores and Rs. 7.69 crores.

With dedicated efforts and constant monitoring, the Raj Bhavan was completed in just three years. Its grand inauguration marks the beginning of its role as a focal point for official events and ceremonies in the region.

The event, attended by Thomas A Sangma, Hon’ble Speaker, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Smti Agatha K Sangma, Member of Parliament, Tura, and Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani, saw physical presence and a tour of the campus by the dignitaries.

Chief Minister Sangma reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening administrative infrastructure across all regions of the state, marking a promising step towards progress and unity.