Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma condemned the statement made by Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council (KAADC) CEM Tuliram Rongkhang which claimed that the people residing in Mukroh and other Pnar villages in Block 1 are illegal settlers.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that these challenging times and such statements are unappreciative.

"These kinds of statements should not been made, we do not appreciate these statements, these are times when we have challenges and these statements don't help the situation at all", said CM.

Chief Minister informed that he has had a direct talk with the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sharma and the statement at the Chief Ministers level should be the official stands of both the government.

"He (Biswa) has told me that these statements should not have been made but what important is that there will be individuals and people from different levels who will keep making statements if it is from our side or their side but ultimately it is the leadership at the level of the Chief Minister, those are the statement we should look at as the stand of any government", CM Conrad said.