Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma congratulates Himanta Biswa Sarma on second consecutive term as Assam CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on May 12 attended the swearing-in ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma and congratulated him on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term.

The grand ceremony was held at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, Guwahati, where Sarma took the oath of office and secrecy administered by Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya.

The event witnessed the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior NDA leaders, Union ministers, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from various states, along with entrepreneurs, dignitaries and a large gathering of party supporters.

Taking to X after attending the ceremony, Sangma wrote, “Glad to witness the swearing-in ceremony of my brother, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma ji as he takes oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term. Wishing him immense success.”

Sangma and Sarma are considered among the prominent political faces from the Northeast and have often shared platforms on issues related to regional development, connectivity, tourism, investment and cooperation among northeastern states.

After taking oath, Sarma said he would continue to fulfil his responsibilities with dedication and work towards ensuring peace, progress, economic growth and overall development in Assam.

The BJP-led NDA returned to power in Assam for a third consecutive term after securing a massive mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections. The alliance won 102 out of 126 Assembly seats, with the BJP securing 82 seats while alliance partners AGP and BPF won 10 seats each.

Along with Sarma, Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro and Ajanta Neog also took oath as ministers in the new BJP-led NDA government.