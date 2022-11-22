Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today November 22 while briefing the press following the firing incident at Mukroh village in West Jaintia Hills bordering Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district said that the cabinet will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, November 24 in Delhi. CM Sangma also informed that the cabinet will also demand a central agency investigation either by the NIA or the CBI into the firing incident at Mukroh village.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma further informed that the delegation will meet National Human Rights Commission and will be submitting the report of the firing incident to the Commission as well.

As a mark of respect for the departed souls, all official government programmes have been cancelled till 30th of November, informed CM Conrad Sangma.

Meghalaya cabinet has taken a decision to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) as an FIR has been lodged and the DIG of the Eastern Range will be heading the SIT while the state government appealed to government of India that a Central Investigating Agency should take over the investigation.

In the meantime this SIT will start conducting the investigation and as in when the government of India hands it over or proves this investigation to be headed by a central agency. The investigation will be handed over by the SIT to any central agency, as informed by Meghalaya CM Sangma.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also informed that a Judicial Commission under the Commission's of inquiry act 1952 will be constituted to look into all the aspects of this particular incident that has taken place at Mukroh Village

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Deputy CM Prestone Tyngsong, PHE Minister Renikton Lyngdoh and Revenue Minister Kyrmen Shylla will visit Mukroh village on Wednesday, November 23 and meet the families of those who died in the firing incident. The Chief Minister also informed that they will hand the ex-gratia to the family members of the victims.

For the unversed, tension flared up on November 22, in West Karbi Anglong when Assam police and a team of forest officials gave a hot chase to a smuggled timber-laden truck after being intercepted by the forest guards.

Following the chase, the team entered Mukroh village, West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, bordering Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

As per sources, a huge crowd allegedly gheraoed the police team holding sharp weapons in their hands. The police team then allegedly opened fire in self-defence in which 6 people have been reported dead including one Assam forest guard.