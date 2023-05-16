In an effort to address concerns regarding the regrouping of the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) in Garo Hills, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma unequivocally denied the rumors on May 16. However, he assured that the government would internally assess the matter to ensure the safety and security of the state.

While speaking to the media, the Chief Minister emphasized that the government remains vigilant and receives various intelligence reports from time to time. He clarified that the assessment regarding the GNLA's regrouping was part of routine exercises conducted by different levels of security agencies. The Chief Minister further stated that the government does not take any reports lightly and remains committed to addressing any potential threats.

The issue came to light on May 13 when media reports surfaced regarding a confidential letter revealing the resurgence of the GNLA militants, who had been inactive for several years. The leaked secret letter, dated May 11, 2023, and reportedly authored by a Dy Superintendent of Police (DSB) of West Garo Hills, Tura, highlighted the organization's efforts to conduct meetings in various locations across Garo Hills, including Jadi, Nongal, and Chalang. These meetings aimed to mobilize youth and encourage them to join the outfit.

According to the leaked letter, it is alleged that approximately 500 youths have already been recruited and are being sent to Nagaland and Burma for basic training courses. Additionally, there are suspicions that certain influential businessmen may be aiding the GNLA in its regrouping efforts.