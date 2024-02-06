The Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, distributed appointment letters to 346 Lower Primary (LP) School Teachers at the State Convention Centre in Shillong.

This ceremony was not just a formality but also a moment to share the government's vision and aspirations for the state's educational progress.

Taking to his X handle, Meghalaya CM wrote, "Today we distributed appointment letters to 346 newly-appointed Government L P School Teachers in the State. This is the second batch of appointment letters after 458 appointment letters were distributed in Tura just last week. Investment in Human Capital is the biggest investment we can make for the future of our state and the appointment of qualified teachers is our commitment to improve education, contributing to the future of our children."

During this event, Chief Minister Sangma addressed the newly appointed teachers, emphasizing their critical role as educators who have the power to transform the lives of children. He highlighted the importance of their contribution to shaping the future of the state by investing in human capital, which is essential for reaching the highest potential and productivity of Meghalaya.



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Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma was also present and shared his thoughts, stressing the noble nature of the teaching profession. He urged the teachers to serve with dedication and commitment, warning against the practice of proxy teaching, which can undermine the quality of education.

In addition to the distribution of appointment letters, the event marked the launch of the Teaching Learning Materials Kit, known as Jadui Pitara, for preschoolers. This kit includes various educational materials such as activity sheets, worksheets, flashcards, posters, and game boards, designed to cater to the early education needs of children for the academic year. Approximately 35,000 children are expected to benefit from this initiative through their LP school teachers once the school year begins.

This initiative comes after a considerable hiatus in the recruitment process and the implementation of the roster system, reflecting the government's commitment to improving education, especially in rural areas. The appointment of qualified teachers is seen as a step towards enhancing student performance from an early age, thereby improving the overall quality of education across the state.