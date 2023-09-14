Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on September 14 expressed optimism regarding the ongoing peace-talk process as he highlighted that the government has officially engaged in dialogue with the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) through a government-appointed interlocutor and the Chief Minister informed that the government is now waiting for the Council's response.

Speaking to reporters after an event, Chief Minister Sangma stressed the need for active participation from all stakeholders involved in these discussions. He stressed on the importance of a strong commitment to the entire dialogue process from all parties.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister disclosed that the government has already presented significant points to the outfit. Once their response is received, the government will move forward with the negotiations.

"As we move forward, there are certain areas of concern, some from their side and some from ours. We are all working towards addressing these concerns. We have conveyed some specific points to them, but we are currently in await for their response. Then, we will determine our next steps once we receive their response," said CM Conrad.

When questioned about the charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against leaders of the outfit, Sangma clarified that this is a matter under the jurisdiction of the central government, not the state government.