Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for withdrawing AFSPA from many parts of Northeast India.

Sangma further hoped Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) will soon be removed from all parts of the Northeast.

''In a recent decision, AFSPA has been further withdrawn from many areas of North East India. Would like to thank @narendramodi ji and @AmitShah ji. We hope that soon this draconian act will be removed from all parts of North East India,'' Sangma tweeted.

In a recent decision AFSPA has been further withdrawn from many areas of North East India. Would like to thank @narendramodi ji and @AmitShah ji. We hope that soon this draconian act will be removed from all parts of North East India. — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 26, 2023

On March 25, the centre removed the jurisdiction of “disturbed areas” declared under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in Assam, Nagaland Manipur.

''A historic day for the Northeast! PM @narendramodi led GoI has once again decided to decrease the disturbed areas in Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur under the AFSPA. This decision has been taken on account of significant improvement in the security situation in North-East India,” Shah said in a series of tweets.

He also said the decision has been taken in view of a significant improvement in the security situation in the Northeastern region.

”For the first time in India’s history PM @narendramodi Ji prioritized security, peace, and development in the North East. As a result of it, the region today is rapidly heading on the path of peace and development,” he added.

Earlier in April 2022, AFSPA was removed from a large number of districts in the northeast.

In Assam, the disturbed area notification has been in force since 1990 and as a result of the improvement in the security situation, the disturbed area tag was removed from the entire state of Assam, except nine districts and one subdivision of one district from April 1 last year.

In Manipur, excluding the Imphal Municipality area, the entire state was declared a disturbed area in 2004 and it has been in force since then.

On April 1, 2022, at least 15 police station areas of six districts were freed from the ambit of AFSPA.

On the other hand, in Nagaland, the law has been in force since 1995 and it was removed from 15 police station areas of seven districts on April 1, 2022. However, after a recommendation of a government-appointed committee, AFSPA was removed from three other police station areas with effect from April 1, 2023.

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