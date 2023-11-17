Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on November 17 flagged off the Mobile Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme Polyclinic to Tura at the Rhino Training Centre in Shillong.

Expressing gratitude for the invaluable service rendered by the Armed Forces and Ex-servicemen to the nation, Chief Minister Sangma highlighted the significance of the mobile polyclinic as a special gesture to provide essential medical care to those who have served the country. The initiative stands as a token of appreciation for their dedicated service.

"As a government, we are steadfast in our support for initiatives aimed at the welfare of our Ex-servicemen. The Mobile Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme Polyclinic is a noble endeavor, and I am delighted to announce a financial assistance of Rs 5 Lakhs from the CM's Special Grant for this initiative," stated Chief Minister Sangma.

The newly inaugurated Mobile Polyclinic is equipped to bring medical services closer to Ex-servicemen residing in Tura, ensuring accessibility to quality healthcare. This initiative aligns with the government's ongoing commitment to prioritize the health and well-being of those who have served in the defense forces.