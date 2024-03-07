Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greenlighting the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization Scheme, 2024 (UNNATI – 2024), hailing it as a pivotal step towards revolutionizing industrial growth in the Northeast region. In a tweet, Sangma expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Piyush Goyal for their unwavering commitment to driving economic development in the region.

"Thank you Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji for approving the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization Scheme, 2024 (UNNATI – 2024). This is a great initiative and will push the overall economic development and industrial growth in the Northeast region. Northeast region is emerging as an investment destination and the approval of the new industrial policy will pave the way to further attract investors. Shri Piyush Goyal ji, this policy will create a turnaround in industrial growth in #Northeast. Appreciate your efforts to further the growth of industrialization," tweeted Chief Minister Sangma.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier today, gave its nod to the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization Scheme, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the region's journey towards economic resurgence. With a total outlay of ₹10,037 crore over a ten-year period, the scheme is poised to unlock the region's immense potential and foster inclusive growth.

UNNATI – 2024 encompasses a comprehensive set of incentives tailored to incentivize investment in new industrial units and facilitate the expansion of existing ones. These incentives, ranging from capital investment incentives to central capital interest subvention, are designed to stimulate industrial growth in both advanced and backward districts of the Northeast.