In a gesture of respect, Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) leader, Conrad K Sangma, demonstrated a pause during his speech at an election rally in Shillong on Monday. The remarkable moment occurred at the rally held in Jhalupara, where Sangma was advocating for the NPP candidate Dr. M Ampareen Lyngdoh contesting for the 1-Shillong parliamentary constituency.

Sangma halted his address mid-speech upon hearing the call to prayer, Azaan, resonating from a nearby mosque.

Earlier in the day, Sangma had informed that all Deputy Commissioners across Meghalaya were instructed to take immediate action following a massive thunderstorm that struck the state on Sunday. Sangma stated that as a policy measure, the government had decentralized the implementation of the relief process, empowering Deputy Commissioners to independently address relief efforts without the need for clearance from the state capital.

"Freedom has been given to the DCs, and funds have been allocated to them," Sangma stated. "The Chief Secretary has assessed the situation, and I have been briefed. We anticipate completing the entire relief process within the next 24 to 48 hours. The entire policy is now decentralized."