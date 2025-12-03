Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma highlights AI as key driver of governance and development

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday, December 3 asserted that artificial intelligence (AI) is set to become a transformative force in governance, development, and citizen empowerment in the coming years, as the state positions itself at the forefront of IT innovation in the Northeast.

Speaking at the Regional AI Impact Conference in Shillong, Sangma said Meghalaya is steadily strengthening its capabilities in emerging technologies and establishing itself as a rising hub for digital advancements in the region.

“AI is the future. It is a technology that will reshape governance, accelerate development, and empower citizens like never before,” he remarked.

The chief minister highlighted several technological interventions already delivering measurable impact in the state. He noted that data-driven governance has enabled Meghalaya to bring down its Maternal Mortality Rate by nearly 50 per cent. Technology has also been crucial in mapping resources such as rivers, springs, watersheds, and forests, supporting improved environmental management and planning.

Sangma further noted that firms operating out of the Shillong IT Park are leveraging AI for predictive agricultural modelling and assisting global Fortune 500 companies with tech-driven transitions—an indication of the growing trust in Meghalaya’s skilled workforce.

He said advanced technology tools have enhanced the government’s ability to take timely, informed policy decisions and carry out targeted interventions for public welfare. Sangma added that Meghalaya’s leadership in hosting the Regional AI Impact Conference underscores its commitment to shaping the digital future of the Northeast.

He also stressed the significance of fostering collaboration across government, industry, academia, and domain experts to build a robust innovation ecosystem. The chief minister informed that the state has recently set up its first State Government Engineering College, further strengthening the pipeline of future talent.

Calling for increased investments in high-skill domains such as AI, quantum computing, and frontier technologies, Sangma said Meghalaya's demographic advantage and academic support give it a strong foundation to lead the region’s AI-driven transformation.