Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on February 22 took to the microblogging platform X to announce significant developments aimed at enhancing transportation infrastructure in the state. In a recent post, Sangma shared details of a fruitful meeting with the transport department focused on addressing various concerns pertaining to Umroi Airport.

The latest stride in improving connectivity comes in the form of a new road project poised to streamline transit between Shillong and Umroi. Spearheaded by Mawlai MDC Teiborlang Pathaw and conceived in 2020, the project aims to alleviate congestion on the Umiam bridge by providing an alternative route. This new road, which will connect the Mawlai Bypass with Umroi, bypasses the Umiam bridge entirely, offering a smoother journey for commuters.

Pathaw elaborated on the necessity of the project, citing the persistent congestion and strain on the Umiam bridge over the years. The proposed route through Umsaw Mawjynrong addresses concerns about steep slopes along the existing road, particularly between Nongkohlew and Mawtawar, ensuring safer and more efficient transit.

Following thorough site visits and consultations with local stakeholders, the project received sanction under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) by the North Eastern Council (NEC). Officials revealed that the new road, spanning approximately 14.279 km, is being constructed at a cost of Rs 34 crore. Once completed, it promises not only expedited travel between Shillong and Umroi but also a significant reduction in traffic pressure on the Umiam bridge and dam.

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, under NESIDS, has been instrumental in supporting infrastructure initiatives in Meghalaya. Alongside the Shillong City to Umroi Airport road, another project linking Agia to Medhipara, Phulbari, and Tura has been sanctioned, with a total outlay of Rs 87.65 crore during 2022-23.