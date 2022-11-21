Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, on Monday inaugurated the International Inter-Disciplinary Seminar on ‘Look South Policy vis-a-vis Meghalaya’, at Synod College, Shillong.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Minister, said the Look South policy is important for Meghalaya and the country and added that if Act East policy has to be really put in letter and spirit then it cannot be an Act East generic policy.

"It has to be within the Northeast a very regional based Act East policy,” he said.

He added that every state in the Northeast has a relative act direction policy. “There are basically three zones for economic activity in the North East which have their own challenges and requirements and opportunities,” he said.

The Chief Minister also informed that the government is examining proposals to put up conveyor belts. "We strongly feel that this conveyor belt system will allow us to ensure that the products and the minerals that we send to Bangladesh are going to be properly monitored and we will be able to get the revenues out of it in a much more efficient manner,” he said.

He further said that there is a huge scope in agriculture by developing a good value chain system and creating an economic interdependence. He also added that there needs to be exchange programs between students and entrepreneurs of Bangladesh and India. “It is very important to take entrepreneurs on board as they are the ones who will make things happen,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that the seminar will explore a change in the monetary expansion not only through trade but in other aspects also through deliberations from resource persons, people working at the grass roots levels, and paper presenters. The seminar will also examine the impediments and bottlenecks so that trade relations and people to people relations can be improved between the two nations.