Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma inaugurated the Prime Hub Umdihar and Pineapple Processing Unit at Umdihar in Ribhoi district.

Addressing the audience at the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma underlined the vital role of nurturing entrepreneurship at various levels. The Prime Hub, he stated, signifies more than just business promotion; it's about empowering diverse groups at different scales to achieve unprecedented heights. He eloquently mentioned, "Entrepreneurship, in its true essence, transcends the boundaries of scale, starting even from the smallest individual ventures like neighborhood shops."

Highlighting the importance of integrated village cooperative societies (IVCS) in cultivating entrepreneurship and supporting local enterprises, the Chief Minister remarked, "IVCS plays a vital role in fostering an entrepreneurial mindset within our communities."

The newly inaugurated Prime Hub is set to provide a comprehensive platform and resources, encompassing training, financial support, and marketing guidance, to amplify the impact of entrepreneurial initiatives. Chief Minister Sangma brought attention to the Chief Minister's E-Championship Challenge program, which has not only fueled innovation and creativity among thousands of entrepreneurs but has also facilitated access to substantial loans for the top 100 participants, enabling the realization of their business concepts.

Chief Minister Sangma emphasized the collaborations with institutions such as IIM Kolkata, highlighting their role in equipping entrepreneurs with essential skills to craft comprehensive business strategies and navigate the complexities of financial support.

Regarding the strategic location of Umdihar, Chief Minister Sangma noted, "Umdihar's proximity to markets, its connectivity through the nearby railway station, and its position as the gateway to the rest of the country from the State make it an economic powerhouse waiting to be unlocked."

He further revealed the government's vision to establish a logistics hub, addressing storage challenges faced by local enterprises and facilitating streamlined distribution for enhanced economic growth in the region.

With an unwavering dedication to fostering entrepreneurship, driving economic growth, and ushering in an era of sustainable development, Chief Minister Sangma also shared the government's ambitious goal of propelling Meghalaya towards a $10 billion economy.

As the 77th Independence Day approaches, Chief Minister Sangma promised to make announcements regarding a slew of interventions that are poised to reshape the economic landscape of the state for years to come.